War criminal sworn in as mayor of town in western Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Several newly elected mayors have boycotted the certification of a convicted war criminal as new mayor of the western Bosnian town of Velika Kladusa. Fikret Abdic was released in 2012 after serving his 15-year sentence in Croatia.

The 76-year-old Abdic was called up first during a ceremony in Sarajevo on Tuesday at which the mayors chosen during Oct. 2 local elections were certified. Mayors of towns around Velika Kladisa walked in to receive their certificates only after Abdic received his.