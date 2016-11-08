News / World

YouTube star pleads guilty to vandalism in false report case

This June 29, 2016, photo released by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows Calum McSwiggan, a gay YouTube personality. McSwiggan was charged with vandalizing a car belonging to a man who he had an altercation with outside a West Hollywood gay club in late June, then falsely claiming he was beaten by the man and his friends. McSwiggan pleaded guilty to felony vandalism and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and 52 weeks of anger management. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

LOS ANGELES — A gay YouTube personality has pleaded guilty to felony vandalism in an incident in which he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says London-native Calum McSwiggan pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and 52 anger management sessions.

McSwiggan was charged with vandalizing a car belonging to a man who he had an altercation with outside a West Hollywood gay club in late June, then falsely claiming he was beaten by the man and his friends.

The 26-year-old claimed in an Instagram post that the men broke his teeth. Authorities said McSwiggan was seen hitting himself with a jail payphone.

A phone message left for McSwiggan's attorney was not immediately returned Tuesday.

