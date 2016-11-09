Accidents, bad behaviour trigger Marine pause to regroup
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The commandant of the Marine Corps has ordered a one-day pause in operations for the service to regroup and find ways to improve following a series of aircraft crashes, noncombat deaths and incidents of bad
Gen. Robert Neller, in a memo to his commanders, says that more than 140 Marines died this year and only one was in combat.
Neller says the Marines are having too many training accidents and incidents of destructive
He ordered commanders to conduct a one-day stand-down for professional development between now and Dec. 1, for active duty Marines, and gave reserve units until next February.