London tram derails: 2 remain trapped, several hurt
LONDON — A tram derailed in London before dawn on Wednesday, leaving multiple people injured and several trapped, the emergency services said.
The London Fire Brigade said eight fire engines and four specialist rescue units were at the scene in Croydon, south London.
"Firefighters have released a number of people and two people remain trapped," said station manager Joe Kenny.
The ambulance service said medics were treating "a number" of patients.
Emergency services said they were called to the Sandilands tram stop at around 6.10 a.m. (0610 GMT). Photographs showed the two-car tram lying on its side next to an underpass.