Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims crashes in Iran, 26 dead

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's state TV says a bus carrying Shiite pilgrims has crashed, killing 26 people and wounding 16 others.

It says Wednesday that the bus overturned in the south of the country overnight, and that the cause is being investigated.

The bus was carrying Iranian pilgrims from the city of Yazd who were travelling to the Iraqi shrine city of Karbala for the Arbaeen religious observance.

Tens of thousands of Iranians are expected to attend the Nov. 20 ceremony in Karbala.