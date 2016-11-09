News / World

Clashes as brother of man shot by Chicago officer is charged

Black Lives Matter activist Jedidah Brown, right, confers with Father Michael Pfleger Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, before a march in the wake of the fatal shooting of Joshua Beal in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood of Chicago. The predominantly white neighborhood on Chicago's southwest side has been rocked by confrontations between protesters and police supporters for the second time since the fatal shooting of a black man by police over the weekend. (E. Jason Wambsgans//Chicago Tribune via AP)

CHICAGO — A predominantly white neighbourhood on Chicago's southwest side has been rocked by confrontations between protesters and police supporters for the second time since the weekend's fatal shooting of a black man by police.

Joshua Beal, 25, of Indianapolis, was fatally shot Saturday during a confrontation over whether a funeral caravan was blocking a fire lane.

Tuesday night's clashes followed a court hearing at which the dead man's brother, Michael Beal, was ordered held on charges of felony aggravated battery to a police officer and attempting to disarm a police officer. His bond was set at $500,000, the Chicago Tribune reported (http://trib.in/2fCBZLR ).

Authorities said Michael Beal, 28, tackled an off-duty police officer seconds after the shooting, put him in a headlock and threatened to kill him. His attorney, Barry Spector, said his client didn't know the man was an off-duty officer.

The shooting and subsequent demonstrations have roiled the mostly white Mount Greenwood neighbourhood , which is home to many police, fire and city workers.

Police supporters and Beal advocates shouted slurs at each other Tuesday, the newspaper reported. Tuesday's heated confrontation came two days after a similar protest in which police supporters used slurs and held signs including one reading: "You are animals, #gohome."

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has called for peaceful protest "without it spilling over to anywhere that in any way demonizes anybody for their race, their ethnicity or their culture."

