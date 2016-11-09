Estranged wife of dead man accused of impersonating officer

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities have arrested the estranged wife of a man found buried on a rural South Carolina property owned by a suspect in several homicides.

Anderson police told news media that 35-year-old Nichole Ellen Carver was arrested Tuesday.

Police say Nichole Carver posed as a detective when she called AT&T last month to track down the location of Charlie Carver's phone.

Charlie Carver was reported missing in August with his girlfriend, Kala Brown. Brown was rescued from a storage container on the Spartanburg County property last week and told sheriff's deputies her boyfriend had been shot and killed. Carver's body was found Friday.