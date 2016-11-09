Grandmother gets 12 years in failed murder-for-hire plot

CULPEPER, Va. — A Virginia grandmother will serve 12 years in state prison for putting a hit on relatives after losing custody of her grandson.

The Culpeper Star-Exponent reports (http://bit.ly/2fN704s) that a county judge on Monday sentenced 45-year-old Tammy Smith Kelly of Stevensburg. She pleaded guilty in August to four counts of solicitation to commit murder.

Authorities said Kelly lost custody of her grandson last fall and attempted to arrange the killing of his maternal grandparents and their two adult children.

She was arrested last November.

Defence attorney David Randle attempted to use an insanity defence in the case, but Kelly was deemed competent to stand trial.

In court Monday, Kelly apologized for her actions, saying she made a "very bad choice" and deeply regretted what she had done.

