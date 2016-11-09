Correction: Treasure Hunter Fugitive story

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a story Nov. 9 about a former deep sea treasure hunter, The Associated Press reported erroneously the name of the ship that sank in an 1857 hurricane and from which gold was recovered. The ship was the SS Central America, not the S.S. America.

A corrected version of the story is below:

An Ohio judge has told a former deep-sea treasure hunter's attorney to review thousands of pages of documents that might hold clues about the whereabouts of gold coins thought to be worth millions.

Todd Long is at least the fifth lawyer hired by defendant Tommy Thompson since he was apprehended last year after three years on the run.

Thompson has been held in contempt of court since last December, when federal Judge Algenon Marbley in Columbus found he violated a plea deal by refusing to answer questions about the 500 missing coins.

Marbley ordered the review Wednesday. Thompson will also review the documents, which authorities seized from him after his arrest.