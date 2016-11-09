Honduran president to seek re-election despite dispute

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has announced his intention to run for another term, a year after a controversial Supreme Court ruling voided a longtime constitutional ban on presidential re-election.

Hernandez says in remarks at his residence in Tegucigalpa that it is one of the toughest decisions he has ever made. He adds that his party asked him to run.

Opposition leaders quickly rejected Hernandez's announcement Wednesday. They dispute the validity of the ruling, arguing the court did not have the authority to modify the constitution.