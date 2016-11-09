Honduran president to seek re-election despite dispute
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has announced his intention to run for another term, a year after a controversial Supreme Court ruling voided a longtime
Hernandez says in remarks at his residence in Tegucigalpa that it is one of the toughest decisions he has ever made. He adds that his party asked him to run.
Opposition leaders quickly rejected Hernandez's announcement Wednesday. They dispute the validity of the ruling, arguing the court did not have the authority to modify the constitution.
The issue of presidential re-election is politically charged in Honduras. President Manuel Zelaya was deposed in 2009 for allegedly wanting to end the ban on second terms so he could run again.