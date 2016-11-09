ICC: Libya will be top priority in 2017 including extremists

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says her office is committed to making Libya a priority next year and expanding investigations, potentially including alleged crimes by Islamic State extremists and their affiliates.

Fatou Bensouda told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that her commitment is based on a number of factors, including widespread violence, lawlessness and impunity in many areas, a desire to provide justice for victims and alleviating the suffering of civilians.

She said her office intends to apply for new arrest warrants "under seal as soon as practicable and hopes to have new arrest warrants served in the near future."