Israel: Troops shoot, wound Palestinian who attacked soldier

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says troops have shot and wounded a Palestinian who attacked an Israeli soldier with a screwdriver in the West Bank.

The military says the Palestinian's screwdriver did not pierce the soldier's uniform deeply enough to inflict wounds. The Palestinian has been evacuated to an Israeli hospital.

Wednesday's incident took place at the entrance to the village of Hawara.

It's the latest in more than a year of Israeli-Palestinian violence. Palestinians have killed 36 Israelis and two visiting Americans. More than 224 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, most of them said by Israel to be attackers. The rest were killed in clashes with Israeli troops.