Marine jets collide off San Diego; pilots safe

SAN DIEGO — The Marine Corps says two fighter jets have collided over the Pacific off San Diego and both pilots are safe.

The single-seat F/A-18 Hornets collided Wednesday during a training mission over the water.

The Marine Corps said one pilot was able to land safely at nearby Naval Air Station North Island.

The other pilot ejected safely and crews were in route to rescue him.

Marine Corps officials said they had no information on his condition or further details.

The jets belong to the Third Marine Aircraft Wing based out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.