Ohio mom charged after young son drinks vodka from sippy cup

CONNEAUT, Ohio — An Ohio woman has been charged with child endangerment after she sneaked a sippy cup of vodka into a high school football game and her toddler son drank from it and became ill.

Thirty-year-old Andrea Mucciarone pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanour charge Tuesday in Conneaut (KAW'-nee-awt) Municipal Court.

The public defender assigned to represent Mucciarone said Wednesday he had no comment.

Police say Mucciarone brought the sippy cup and her 23-month-old son to a Conneaut High School football game Oct. 28 and a relative later noticed something wrong with the boy when he couldn't stand up. Police were called to a hospital where the toddler was treated.

Conneaut's police chief says the toddler has been placed in the custody of a relative.