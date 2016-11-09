Political newcomer in Lithuania to form coalition government

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuania's political newcomer, an agrarian party that won the most votes in last month's parliamentary election, has agreed to form a new government with the Social Democrats.

Peasants and Green Union Chairman Ramunas Karbauskis said Wednesday that his party will hold the prime minister's seat and 11 other positions in the new Cabinet.

The party won 56 seats in the 141-member Parliament. A new prime minister is expected to be named next week.

Karbauskis, a millionaire farmer, told reporters after signing a deal with Social Democratic party leader and former Prime Minister Algirdas Butkevicius that the Social Democrats, with 17 lawmakers, will have three ministries.