The alchemy of Trump's victory, at odds with popular vote
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's muscular performance with working-class whites overwhelmed the national trend toward a more diverse population that tends to
A look at the building blocks of Trump's win over Hillary Clinton:
WORKING-CLASS WOES
These voters spoke with a shout, particularly in Rust Belt states that have mostly
Trump's strong support among those with less than a college education is at least partly a reflection of how little the economic recovery since the Great Recession has benefited them. Their job opportunities have dwindled and their incomes have fallen, even as broader measures of the nation's job market show improvement. Middle-aged white men with only high school degrees — the core of Trump's support — saw their inflation-adjusted incomes plummet 9
RURAL OOMPH
Democratic candidates have long worked to stockpile votes in urban
But Trump made some crucial inroads. He won Pennsylvania, for example, by toppling a 20-year-old Democratic maxim to build an insurmountable lead in Philadelphia and its suburbs. Clinton did build an impressive lead in Philadelphia and its suburbs, surpassing Barack Obama's showing there in 2012, but Trump swamped Clinton in the rest of the state. The last time Pennsylvania voted for a Republican for president was 1988.
RACIAL POLARIZATION
The white vote has shrunk in recent years — from about 80
In North Carolina, where Trump won by a 4-point margin, the race was decided less on Clinton's failure than on Trump's unanticipated success. Clinton's campaign had hoped African Americans would make up 20
Likewise, in Florida, where Trump won by just over 1 percentage point, Hispanics
AGE MATTERS
Millennials came through for Clinton, but one lesson of the 2016 election was the older voters still pack a punch. Some 55
Clinton got her most intense support from voters who are 18 to 29, winning more than half of that group. Her support dropped among older voters, winning about 45
For Trump, the trend was reversed. He won a little more than a third of the youngest voters and captured a majority of voters older than 45.
ELECTORAL COLLEGE
In the end, it didn't matter that Clinton was on track to win more popular votes than Trump nationally: Her voters were too geographically concentrated to save her where it mattered most, in battleground states that tipped to Trump by small margins to produce a lopsided victory in electoral votes.
With three states too close to call, Trump led Clinton 279-228 in electoral votes. In the popular vote, Clinton was leading 47.7
Trump pulled out victories in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Florida by the narrowest of margins, yet collected 74 electoral votes from them, or more than a quarter of the 270 votes needed to win the presidency.
Associated Press writer Bill Barrow contributed to this report.
Follow Nancy Benac on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/nbenac , Thomas Beaumont at https://twitter.com/TomBeaumont and Bill Barrow at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP
This story corrects in the last paragraph the states that went for Trump to North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Florida, deleting Colorado, which Clinton won. It also corrects the number of electoral votes collected from those four states to 74, not 83. The lower number represents more than a quarter, not nearly a third, of the 270 votes needed to win the presidency.