The Latest: Alaska House announces bipartisan majority

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on the organization of the Alaska Legislature (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

The Alaska House has a new bipartisan majority.

Democratic Rep. Bryce Edgmon of Dillingham will be House speaker. Democratic Rep. Chris Tuck will be majority leader. Republican Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux will serve as House Rules chair.

Republican Rep. Paul Seaton and Democratic Rep. Neal Foster of Nome will co-chair the House Finance Committee.

The new majority will be comprised of at least 22 members.

One race, between Republican Rep. Charisse Millett and Democrat Pat Higgins, was separated by just 45 votes Wednesday, with Millett holding the lead. Higgins attended the news conference for the new majority Wednesday.

The Senate also organized Wednesday. It has a 15-member Republican-led majority that includes one rural Democrat, Lyman Hoffman of Bethel.

___

2:30 p.m.

The Alaska Senate will have a new Republican-led majority, with Fairbanks Sen. Pete Kelly serving as president.

Sen. Peter Micciche of Soldotna will be majority leader. The current Senate president, Kevin Meyer of Anchorage, will chair the Senate Rules Committee, and Sens. Anna MacKinnon of Eagle River and Lyman Hoffman of Bethel will co-chair the Senate Finance Committee.

Daniel McDonald, with the Senate majority press office, said Hoffman is the lone Democrat in the 15-member majority.

The majority, in a release Wednesday, also said incoming Sen. Natasha von Imhof will join the Senate Finance Committee.

Von Imhof was elected to the seat held by Republican Lesil McGuire, who did not seek re-election. The finance panel also will include existing members Micciche, Mike Dunleavy and Click Bishop.