The Latest: Coghill, Giessel win re-election

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on Alaska legislative races (all times local):

12:50 a.m.

Two of the Alaska Senate's more conservative members have won re-election.

Republican Senate Majority Leader John Coghill beat Democrat Luke Hopkins, while Anchorage Republican Sen. Cathy Giessel defeated independent Vince Beltrami.

Hopkins is a former mayor of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Beltrami is president of the Alaska AFL-CIO.

The races were among the priciest run for the Legislature this year.

Coghill has served in the Senate since 2009. Before that, he served in the state House.

Giessel, who was first elected to the Senate in 2010, serves as chair of the Senate Resources Committee.

___

7:25 p.m.

Two of the more conservative state senators face tough re-election fights as Alaska voters decide legislative races that could shake-up the leadership at the state capitol .

Senate Majority Leader John Coghill of North Pole is trying to fend off a challenge from Democrat Luke Hopkins, while Anchorage Sen. Cathy Giessel is facing independent Vince Beltrami.

Hopkins is a former mayor of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Beltrami is president of the Alaska AFL-CIO. Both expressed frustration with what they said was a failure by the Legislature to make significant progress toward addressing the state's multibillion-dollar budget deficit.