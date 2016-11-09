The Latest: Latest: Congressmen Knight, Caforio re-elected

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the California election (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Two Republican California congressmen who were considered vulnerable have won re-election.

Steve Knight, a freshman lawmaker representing the 25th District north of Los Angeles, defeated Democrat Bryan Caforio. Knight held an 8-point lead with 175,000 ballots counted.

Caforio conceded the race. He had sought to benefit from sentiment against Donald Trump in a district where Democrats hold a 3-point advantage in voter registration.

In the 10th District, Jeff Denham won a third term representing a Modesto-area district in a race that tested Trump's impact on down-ticket contests. The swing district voted twice for resident Barack Obama and has a big Latino population.

Denham was ahead of Democratic challenger Michael Eggman by 5 points with more than 150,000 votes counted. Denham also defeated Eggman two years ago.

___

9:25 a.m.

California voters have rejected a measure to repeal the death penalty.

The vote Tuesday followed a contentious campaign between opposing measures that called for repealing capital punishment and replacing it with life in prison without parole or speeding it up so condemned murderers are actually executed.

The speed-up proposition had yet to be decided early Wednesday.

Supporters of both measures agreed the current system is broken. More than 900 convicted killers have been sent to death row since 1978, but only 13 have been executed.

The last execution by lethal injection was more than a decade ago.

___

Voters have rejected a ballot measure requiring actors to use condoms in porn movies made in California.

Proposition 60 has lost Wednesday with 99 per cent of votes cast.

The measure also would have required porn producers to be licensed by the state and pay to have their actors tested for sexually transmitted diseases.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which raised more than $4.6 million in support of the measure, says it's needed to keep porn actors safe.

The porn industry countered that its audiences don't want to see actors wearing condoms, which it says are less safe than the current requirement that actors be tested every 14 days.

Industry officials and some actors have said they would leave California if the measure passed.