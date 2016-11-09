The Latest: Thousands march in Oakland to protest Trump

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Latest on protests around the country (all times PST):

9: 15 p.m.

Police in Oakland, California blocked thousands of people protesting Donald Trump's election from getting onto a highway Wednesday night.

The crowd chanting and waving signs gathered in Frank Ogawa Plaza in downtown Oakland in the afternoon. Officials said the crowd had swelled to 6,000 people by evening.

By late Wednesday, two groups that set small fires on streets remained in the area.

Officers in riot gear stood guard and blocked them from marching onto nearby Interstate 90.

Television images showed some in the crowd dragging plywood and trash cans to feed one fire.

In San Francisco, hundreds marched along Market Avenue, one of the city's main avenues, to join a vigil in the Castro District, a predominantly gay neighbourhood .

___

8: 00p.m.

Thousands of protesters marched through Chicago's Loop and gathered outside Chicago's Trump Tower to express their disapproval of the election of Donald Trump as the 45th president.

"No Trump" and "Not my president!" were among chants shouted by the crowd late Wednesday.

Authorities say police have been stationed outside the hotel and condominium tower since it was apparent the Republican Trump had defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in their presidential contest.

Chicago resident Michael Burke said he believes the president-elect will "divide the country and stir up hatred." He added there was a constitutional duty not to accept that.

About a half-dozen Trump supporters were also in front of Trump Tower, with Anthony Moreira asserting Trump "isn't a bigot."

Similar numbers marched in New York and in Oakland, California, and hundreds also took to the streets in Seattle and Los Angeles.

___

7 p.m.

Thousands of protesters marched in Manhattan and converged outside Trump Tower to denounce the election of Donald Trump to the presidency.

One group began at Union Square Wednesday night, while another started at Columbus Circle. Splinter groups of protesters then streamed into the streets causing massive gridlock as police mobilized to contain them under a light rain.

The protesters chanted "Not my president" and "hey, hey, ho, ho Donald Trump has got to go." They held signs that read "Trump Makes America Hate" and "Impeach Trump."

Some of the protesters cursed out key battleground states that Trump had won to secure victory.

Outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in midtown police installed barricades to keep the demonstrators at bay.

Police say the protests have been mostly peaceful.

___

10:30 a.m.

More than 1,000 California high school students have walked out of classes in Berkeley to protest the election of Donald Trump.

Berkeley Unified School District spokesman Charles Burress says about half of the school's 3,000 students left at the start of the first period on Wednesday and gathered in the school's courtyard.

Students held anti-Trump signs.

Burress says classes were still going on for students who wanted to attend.

He says the district would prefer for students to stay in classes, but school officials understood that extraordinary circumstances prompted the student protest.

___

7 a.m.

Oakland police say they issued one citation but did not make any arrests during a protest following Donald Trump's presidential victory that damaged several businesses in the downtown area.

Officer Marco Marquez says protesters damaged five businesses, breaking windows and spraying graffiti. Police say the protest began around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday before growing to roughly 250 people.

Protesters also set garbage bins on fire. Marquez says police issued a citation for a vehicle code violation.

He says police are increasing staffing in preparation for the possibility of another protest on Wednesday night.

___

3 a.m.

Hundreds of students have protested on California campuses following Donald Trump's presidential victory.

Police says at least 500 people swarmed on streets in and around UCLA early Wednesday morning, some shouting anti-Trump expletives.

There were no immediate arrests.

Smaller demonstrators were held at University of California campuses and neighbourhoods in Berkeley, Irvine and Davis and at San Jose State.

In Oakland, more than 100 protesters took to downtown streets. KNTV-TV reported that protesters burned Trump in effigy, smashed windows of the Oakland Tribune newsroom and set tires and trash on fire.