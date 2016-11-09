The Latest: Sound Transit expansion plan approved

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Latest on elections in Washington state (all times local):

9:03 a.m.

Puget Sound voters have approved Sound Transit 3, a $54-billion plan to expand mass transit in the region

More than 60 miles of light rail will be built, extending lines to 37 new areas, including Redmond, Issaquah, and Tacoma. In addition, Sounder commuter trains would be see expanded service from Everett to Puyallup, along with bus rapid transit.

The project would take 25 years to complete, and would cost the average urban household about $400 in increased sales, car, and property taxes.

The measure enjoyed strong support in King County the state's most populous. In the other two counties affected by the plan, the measure was passing by a slim margin in Snohomish and being rejected in Pierce.

___

8:34 a.m.

