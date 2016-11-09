Tips for getting deals for the Black Friday weekend
NEW YORK — Serious deal-seekers are already planning their Thanksgiving weekend shopping, and experts believe that once again the holiday itself may offer better deals than Black Friday the day afterward.
Here are four ways to get the most out of Black Friday weekend — and beyond.
STUDY UP: Make a comprehensive list of what you plan to buy, research what those items usually sell for at full price and on sale, and figure out how much you want to spend.
LOOK AT THE WHOLE SEASON: Retailers have been starting to spread their offers out, with some starting well before Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Earlier this month, Wal-Mart and Amazon.com both kicked off holiday deals on thousands of items.
Still, there's a good chance you can get a better deal on Thanksgiving for certain items. DealNews.com says 38
But not every deal is the best on Thanksgiving. DealNews.com says it's likely better to buy cameras, TVs, tablets and major appliances on Thanksgiving, and tools on Black Friday. On the Monday after Thanksgiving, known as Cyber Monday, is also a good day for shoppers to get deep discounts on clothing and laptops.
"It's to the shoppers' benefit to do their homework to ensure they are getting the best deal," Gregorski said.
USE APPS AND REWARDS: Strategize how to leverage the store rewards points you already have or holiday bonus offers. Look for the apps that work well for you. For example, Flipp recreates the traditional print flyer experience so you don't have to sift through all the weekly store flyers — and not just on Black Friday. DealNews Black Friday keeps track of specials throughout the holiday season too.
Plenty of retailer apps offer customers special discounts. Customers who use the Staples app will have gotten a sneak peek of the Black Friday deals, which started Sunday, and will be able to see the latest specials throughout the season.
THINK PAST THE HOLIDAYS: If you don't need items by the holiday — or aren't seeing some friends and relatives until afterward, shoppers might do better waiting to buy toys and clothing like sweaters and coats until the end of the season. That lets them take advantage of clearance sales, says Glaser. For clothing, discounts are on average of 40
