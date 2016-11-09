Up Next: What to look for in the next hour
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Things to look for in the next hour on Election Day:
— Races remain too close to call in seven states plus the Omaha-based congressional district in Nebraska. And the last of the nation's polls close in Alaska at 1 a.m. EST.
—Some states are so close they may not be called tonight for either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.
— Trump holds an electoral college lead, but lacks an Electoral College majority.
—The outstanding races are in Arizona, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
—Key Senate matchups have yet to be decided in Missouri, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.