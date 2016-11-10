At least 13 workers die in garment factory fire in India

NEW DELHI — A fire that broke out in the basement of a garment factory trapped and killed at least 13 workers as they slept early Friday in the building just outside New Delhi, a government official said.

Nine other workers were injured, four of them seriously, Uttar Pradesh state official Naresh Mathur said.

The factory was in a converted house in the industrial town of Sahibabad, and had a narrow stairway into the basement where the workers slept.

A dozen fire engines doused the flames after battling them for several hours. The cause of the fire is being investigated.