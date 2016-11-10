China police official to head Interpol amid graft crackdown

BEIJING — A top Chinese police official was elected president of Interpol on Thursday, setting off alarm bells among rights advocates over abuses and lack of transparency within China's legal system.

Vice Public Security Minister Meng Hongwei was named as the first Chinese to hold the post at the international police organization's general assembly on the Indonesian island of Bali, Interpol announced on its official Twitter feed.

His election comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping is seeking to give new momentum to his 4-year-old campaign against corruption, including a push to seek the return of former officials and other suspects who had fled abroad. China filed a list of 100 of its most-wanted suspects with Interpol in April 2014, about one third of whom have since been repatriated to face justice at home.

The anti-corruption drive is led by the Communist Party's internal watchdog body, the highly secretive Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, rather than the police, prompting questions about its transparency and fairness.

More than 1 million officials have been handed various types of punishments. While authorities deny their targets are selected for political purposes, several of the highest-profile suspects have been associated with Xi's predecessor Hu Jintao and other rivals.

More generally, China's police and judicial systems have been routinely criticized for abuses, including confessions under torture, arbitrary travel bans and the disappearance and detention without charges of political dissidents and their family members. That has prompted reluctance among many Western nations to sign extradition treaties with China or return suspects wanted for non-violent crimes.

U.S. officials have also complained that China has asked for the return of corruption suspects while providing little or no information about the allegations against them.

Given those circumstances, Meng's election is an "alarming prospect," said Maya Wang, Hong Kong-based researcher with Human Rights Watch.

"While we think it's important to fight corruption, the campaign has been politicized and undermines judicial independence," Wang said. Meng's election "will probably embolden and encourage abuses in the system," she said, citing recent reports of close Chinese ally Russia's use of Interpol to attack President Vladimir Putin's political opponents.

Nicholas Bequelin, Amnesty International's regional director for East Asia, tweeted: "This is extraordinarily worrying given China's longstanding practice of trying to use Interpol to arrest dissidents and refugees abroad."

At the same time, China's 3-decade-old economic boom has produced waves of embezzlement, bribery, corruption and other forms of white-collar crime that have forced the government to spread a wide net to track down suspects and their illicit earnings.

Meng will head Lyon, France-based Interpol's executive committee responsible for providing guidance and direction to the organization and implementing decisions made by its general assembly. Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock is the organization's chief full-time official responsible for implementing decisions made by the general assembly and executive committee.