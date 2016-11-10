Couple who hired Irish nanny awarded $4M over baby's death

WOBURN, Mass. — A Boston couple who say their Irish nanny killed their 1-year-old daughter have been awarded $4 million in damages in their wrongful-death lawsuit against her.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2fBlxMM ) a judge awarded the damages Thursday to Sameer Sabir (suh-BEHR') and Nada Siddiqui (sihd-EE'-kee), whose daughter died in their Harvard Square apartment in 2013.

A murder charge against nanny Aisling (ASH'-ling) Brady McCarthy was dropped last year after a medical examiner revised the original homicide ruling and said baby Rehma Sabir's (REM'-uh suh-BEHRZ') manner of death was "undetermined."

McCarthy was deported to Ireland afterward. Her lawyer called the prosecution a "disgrace."

The parents' lawyer is Democratic former state Attorney General Martha Coakley. She says McCarthy doesn't have $4 million but the parents want to prevent her from profiting from a movie or book deal.

