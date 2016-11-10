Disorderly Korean Air passenger may go to trial

HAGATNA, Guam — A Korean Air passenger who pleaded guilty to interfering with a flight crew on his trip from Seoul to Guam may withdraw his plea deal and face trial.

The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2fTJO4t ) Kwon Woo Sung had previously signed a plea deal that called for a one-month prison sentence. But a judge handed down a harsher sentence Tuesday, which led Kwon's attorney to request more time to discuss whether to accept the sentence or withdraw his plea.

Kwon is accused of starting a fight with a flight attendant who refused to serve him another beer on an April flight. Court documents say other passengers had to intervene and struggled with Kwon before he was subdued and tied up.