Hand grenade thrown outside French Embassy in Greek capital
ATHENS, Greece — A hand grenade attack outside the French Embassy in central Athens lightly wounded a policeman early Thursday, police said, days before U.S. President Barack Obama is due to visit the Greek capital.
Authorities said the policeman, who had been on guard outside the embassy, was wounded when unknown assailants threw a hand grenade outside the embassy building, located opposite Parliament on a major avenue.
Police shut down the area to vehicles and pedestrians, while anti-terrorism forensics experts combed the scene for evidence.
The attack came days before Obama is to arrive in Athens next week for an expected overnight visit. Left-wing organizations have announced they will hold protests during the visit.
Greece has a history of domestic militants who periodically carry out bomb or shooting attacks against authorities, diplomatic locations or businesses. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Thursday's attack, and it was unclear why the French Embassy was targeted.