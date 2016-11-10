Hearing set for man accused of trying to join Islamic State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bond hearing is set for an Ohio man accused of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group.

A federal prosecutor in Columbus says Aaron Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State group operative in January and told an undercover informant about his interest in travelling overseas to commit jihad.

Daniels' court-appointed attorney has declined to comment.

Daniels was taken into custody Monday at John Glenn Columbus International Airport after a months-long investigation.