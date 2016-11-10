News / World

Hearing set for man accused of trying to join Islamic State

In a Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 photo, Benjamin Glassman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, discusses the arrest of a man accused of trying to fly to Libya to join the Islamic State group, in Columbus, Ohio. Authorities say 20-year-old Aaron Daniels told an undercover informant about his interest in traveling overseas to commit jihad. Prosecutors want Daniels kept in jail. Magistrate Judge Terence Kemp scheduled a Thursday morning, Nov. 10, 2016, hearing. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

In a Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 photo, Benjamin Glassman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, discusses the arrest of a man accused of trying to fly to Libya to join the Islamic State group, in Columbus, Ohio. Authorities say 20-year-old Aaron Daniels told an undercover informant about his interest in traveling overseas to commit jihad. Prosecutors want Daniels kept in jail. Magistrate Judge Terence Kemp scheduled a Thursday morning, Nov. 10, 2016, hearing. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bond hearing is set for an Ohio man accused of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group.

A federal prosecutor in Columbus says Aaron Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State group operative in January and told an undercover informant about his interest in travelling overseas to commit jihad.

Daniels' court-appointed attorney has declined to comment.

Daniels was taken into custody Monday at John Glenn Columbus International Airport after a months-long investigation.

Prosecutors want the 20-year-old Daniels kept in jail. Magistrate Judge Terence Kemp scheduled a Thursday morning hearing.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular