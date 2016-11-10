Jamaica police say 2 killed, 1 injured in small plane crash
A
A
Share via Email
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police in Jamaica say two people have been killed and a third injured following the crash of a small plane in the capital.
The Jamaica Constabulary Force said the third person on board the plane was hospitalized with seriously injuries. The Gleaner newspaper reported that the third person had died but the police could not confirm the report.
The plane had taken off from a small airstrip northwest of the main international airport in Kingston and crashed Thursday in the Greenwich Town area. The Gleaner said the aircraft belonged to the Caribbean Aviation Training Center.