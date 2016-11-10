Life of NYC police officer, a family man, honoured at funeral

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — The life of a fallen New York police officer and family man is being honoured in a sea of stoic blue.

Throngs of fellow officers are among those gathering Thursday for the Massapequa (mas-uh-PEEK'-wuh) funeral of Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo (too-ZOH'-loh).

Condolences rolled in from around the country after the 19-year New York Police Department veteran was gunned down Nov. 4 in the Bronx.

Tuozzolo was the fifth NYPD officer to be fatally shot in the line of duty in the last two years.

He and his wife, Lisa, were raising two sons in Huntington.

The 41-year-old Tuozzolo would have been eligible to retire next year.

Sgt. Emmanuel Kwo suffered a leg wound in the shooting and is now home from the hospital.