Macedonian police seize marijuana worth $1.1 million

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonian police say they have seized 108 kilograms of marijuana with an estimated street value of 1 million euros (US$1.1 million) and arrested four suspected smugglers.

A police statement Thursday said the drugs had been grown in neighbouring Albania — a major producer of illegal marijuana — and were to have been delivered to Turkey.

The four suspects arrested in the capital, Skopje, Tuesday were identified as two Macedonian nationals, an Albanian and a Kosovan. The marijuana was found stashed in a car.