Macedonian police seize marijuana worth $1.1 million
SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonian police say they have seized 108 kilograms of marijuana with an estimated street value of 1 million euros (US$1.1 million) and arrested four suspected smugglers.
A police statement Thursday said the drugs had been grown in
The four suspects arrested in the capital, Skopje, Tuesday were identified as two Macedonian nationals, an Albanian and a Kosovan. The marijuana was found stashed in a car.
All four suspects have been charged with drugs