Man beaten as bystanders shout anti-Trump comments

CHICAGO — A man whose beating was captured in a video that has gone viral on the internet says it occurred after a minor traffic accident on Chicago's west side that escalated when bystanders started yelling, "Don't vote Trump."

David Wilcox told the Chicago Tribune he did vote for President-elect Donald Trump, but no one in the crowd would have known that.

Wilcox said the incident occurred Wednesday after his car was scraped by another car. He said he parked and asked the other driver if he had insurance, "and the next thing I knew they were beating the (expletive) out of me."

The video shows the beating by several people and the audio includes the taunt "You voted Trump." An attacker drove off with Wilcox's auto.