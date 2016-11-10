Man charged in hit-and-run that killed Connecticut mother

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Connecticut man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that authorities say killed a mother after she pushed her 7-year-old daughter to safety.

Police say 21-year-old Alex Checa, of Meriden, turned himself in Wednesday. He faces charges that include evading responsibility causing the death of a person.

Police say 40-year-old Dania Cedeno-Delrosario and her daughter, Denisse, were crossing a Meriden street on Oct. 7 when the mother was struck. Cedeno-Delrosario died at the hospital. Her daughter was hospitalized with minor injuries and released.

Police say the driver fled, but a mirror and casing were found at the scene.