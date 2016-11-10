News / World

Mayor says the wait for abuse of power verdict was no joke

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2011, file photo, stand-up comedian Drew Hastings, then the Republican nominee running for mayor of Hillsboro, Ohio, points out sites of interest outside the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro, Ohio. Two-term Hillsboro, Ohio, Mayor Drew Hastings, a veteran stand-up comedian, was found not guilty by a Highland County jury Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, after the Republican politician was accused of abusing his power as mayor of the small Ohio city of some 6,600 people, about 60 miles east of Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)

HILLSBORO, Ohio — A veteran standup comedian acquitted of all charges after he was accused of abusing his power as mayor of a small Ohio city says waiting for the verdict was "very scary."

A Highland County jury on Wednesday found Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings not guilty of a charge of election falsification concerning his residency and of a charge stemming from alleged misuse of city trash bins. A judge threw out two other felony counts.

The Times-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2fFzmZI ) reports Hastings said after his acquittal that the short reading of the verdict was almost "anticlimactic" compared with the stress he and his family went through for a year.

The investigation of Hastings, who has appeared on late-night television shows, began shortly after the Republican's re-election to a second term last November.

