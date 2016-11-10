Michigan school reacts after students chant 'build the wall'

ROYAL OAK, Mich. — A Detroit-area schools superintendent is trying to ease parents' concerns after some students chanted "build the wall," an apparent reference to President-elect Donald Trump's call for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The chant occurred during lunch Wednesday at Royal Oak Middle School, a day after Trump won the election. Video of the chant was widely viewed on social media. It's not clear whether students were targeting other students.

In a statement on the district's website Thursday, Superintendent Shawn Lewis-Lakin says the school is working with students to help them understand the "impact of their words and actions on others."