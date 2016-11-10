News / World

Newborn baby found in Vienna airport garbage can dies

BERLIN — Austrian authorities say cleaning staff at Vienna's airport found a newborn baby in a garbage can in a restroom.

Police spokesman Raimund Schwaigerlehner says the baby was found in the airport's transit area Thursday inside a white plastic bag, according to the Austria Press Agency. The newborn was immediately taken to a hospital but died.

Cleaning staff found the baby because they heard it crying inside the garbage can.

Authorities tracked down the mother, a 27-year-old Nigerian, and took her to a hospital.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular