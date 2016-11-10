Norway says 2 Norwegians killed in Vietnam

COPENHAGEN — Authorities in Norway say two Norwegian nationals have been killed in Vietnam, where state-run media reported a bus with 30 passengers has veered off a road.

Norway's Foreign Ministry declined to elaborate on the circumstances of their deaths. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ingrid Kvammen Ekker customarily declined Thursday to identify the pair.

Vietnam's online Dan Tri newspaper said a bus with 30 passengers on board skidded off a slippery road Wednesday in central Vietnam, killing two and seriously injuring 14 others.