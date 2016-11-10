Norway says 2 Norwegians killed in Vietnam
COPENHAGEN — Authorities in Norway say two Norwegian nationals have been killed in Vietnam, where state-run media reported a bus with 30 passengers has veered off a road.
Norway's Foreign Ministry declined to elaborate on the circumstances of their deaths. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ingrid Kvammen Ekker customarily declined Thursday to identify the pair.
Vietnam's online Dan Tri newspaper said a bus with 30 passengers on board skidded off a slippery road Wednesday in central Vietnam, killing two and seriously injuring 14 others.
The newspaper quoted senior police officer Ha Ke Xuyen as saying the driver lost control of the bus during heavy rains and plunged into a large hole by the roadside in Nam Giang district.