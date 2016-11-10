Ohioan who fled US gets 20 years in prison for Ponzi scheme

AKRON, Ohio — A man who spent more than a decade as a fugitive has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for charges related to a Ponzi scheme that victimized hundreds of investors.

A judge sentenced Eric Bartoli on Wednesday in Akron. He had pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy and fraud charges.

His attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Prosecutors say Bartoli and his co-conspirators swindled U.S. and Latin America investors by selling them $65 million in unregistered securities.

Bartoli fled the country after failing to appear at a 1999 hearing regarding a lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission. He was indicted in 2003.