Russian diplomat: there were contacts with Trump's campaign
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — A top Russian diplomat says Moscow had contacts with the campaign of Donald Trump ahead of his election as U.S. president.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as telling the Interfax news agency Thursday that "there were contacts" with influential people in Trump's circle. "I don't say that all of them, but a whole array of them, supported contacts with Russian representatives."
The report did not give further details.
Trump's relations with Russia were one of the most contentious issues of the campaign, especially in light of his
Most Popular
-
-
Halifax police release photos of Atlantic Superstore theft suspect
-
'How is this happening?' father of man found unresponsive in Halifax jail looks for answers
-
'Worried for the world:' Halifax mayor weighs potential effect of Donald Trump presidency