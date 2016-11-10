South African parliament debates motion to remove president
A
A
Share via Email
JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's parliament is debating a motion to remove President Jacob Zuma because of a series of scandals, including possible government corruption linked to the president and his associates.
The ruling African National Congress party, which has a majority in the parliament, said it will not support the opposition motion against Zuma on Thursday.
While some ANC members have urged Zuma to resign, it is unlikely that significant numbers of ruling party lawmakers will break ranks with the party leadership to back the opposition move against the president.
Some opposition lawmakers have argued unsuccessfully for a secret ballot to be held, believing it would allow ANC legislators to vote for the removal of Zuma without fear of reprisal from their own party.