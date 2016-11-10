South African parliament debates motion to remove president

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's parliament is debating a motion to remove President Jacob Zuma because of a series of scandals, including possible government corruption linked to the president and his associates.

The ruling African National Congress party, which has a majority in the parliament, said it will not support the opposition motion against Zuma on Thursday.

While some ANC members have urged Zuma to resign, it is unlikely that significant numbers of ruling party lawmakers will break ranks with the party leadership to back the opposition move against the president.