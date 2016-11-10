Train dispatcher in deadly German train crash goes on trial

BERLIN — A train dispatcher is going on trial charged with 12 counts of negligent homicide and 89 counts of causing bodily harm in the collision of two commuter trains in southern Germany earlier this year.

The trial of the dispatcher, identified only as Michael P. in line with German privacy laws, opened Thursday in Traunstein, the dpa news agency reported.

Prosecutors say the dispatcher is suspected of playing an online game shortly before the two trains he was in charge of collided on a single-track line on Feb. 9.

The crash was near the Bavarian town of Bad Aibling, about 60 kilometres (40 miles) southeast of Munich.