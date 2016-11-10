Trump win means change of plans at Women's Hall of Fame

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — The biographical plaque hanging at the National Women's Hall of Fame in New York honouring 2005 inductee Hillary Clinton will get an update after Clinton's presidential run. Just not the one hall officials had hoped for.

Board President Jeanne Giovannini says the hall was ready to change the marker on Wednesday had Clinton been elected the nation's first female president. Donald Trump's win foiled those plans.

But Giovannini says she expects Clinton's history-making run and apparent win of the popular vote to inspire other women to seek office, including the nation's highest.