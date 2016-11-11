7 Albany students charged with hazing sorority pledges

ALBANY, N.Y. — Seven University at Albany students are accused of blindfolding sorority recruits, making them eat mud and dousing them in rotten eggs and milk, sending one pledge to the hospital.

The Times-Union of Albany reports (http://bit.ly/2fiuOLz ) that one sickened victim was treated and released from a hospital after she experienced an allergic reaction.

Albany police made the arrests early Thursday and seven women were arraigned on misdemeanour hazing charges.

The victim told police the students told her to get on the ground and forced her to eat what appeared to be mud while pouring rotten milk and eggs, mould-covered food and the liquid that smelled like urine onto her face.