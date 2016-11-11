Czech president sorry for wrongly calling US envoy a no-show

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Czech President Milos Zeman has apologized for mistakenly accusing the U.S. ambassador to Prague of skipping a ceremony marking the anniversary of Czechoslovakia's independence.

In remarks Wednesday welcoming Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, Zeman said he hoped the relations between the countries would improve with the new administration.

He specifically mentioned the unprofessionalism of Ambassador Andrew Shapiro, saying Shapiro was one of only a few foreign envoys to miss the Oct 28 ceremony at the Prague Castle.

Television footage and witnesses confirmed Shapiro did attend the event. Zeman says his protocol had told him Shapiro wasn't there.