Dialogue between rival groups in Mozambique is stalled

JOHANNESBURG — A peace process between old civil war foes in Mozambique is faltering.

Talks between the government and the opposition Renamo movement, aided by international mediators, did not resume this week despite local media reports that they would. Negotiations have been marred by periodic attacks on officials from both camps, which fought each other in a devastating war that ended in 1992.

The ruling Frelimo party won 2014 elections, but Renamo alleged fraud and wants a bigger role in the government as well as more autonomy in areas it dominates.

The Portuguese news agency Lusa on Friday quoted Renamo leader Afonso Dhlakama as saying the peace process was moving slowly.