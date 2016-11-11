George Zimmerman accused of using racial slur in Florida bar

SANFORD, Fla. — Authorities say a sheriff's deputy ordered George Zimmerman to leave a central Florida bar after Zimmerman accused a black customer of hitting him and used a racial slur.

Citing an incident report, news outlets report the bar manager asked Seminole County deputies to remove Zimmerman on Wednesday because he yelled at a female employee, snatched a credit card from her and used a racial slur.

When deputies arrived, Zimmerman demanded that a black man be arrested for hitting him. Authorities say bar video shows the man had given Zimmerman two friendly pats on the arm. No one was arrested.