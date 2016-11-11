Mass rally planned in Seoul calling for Park's ouster

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Tens, and possibly hundreds, of thousands of South Koreans are expected to rally in Seoul demanding the ouster of President Park Geun-hye (PAHK GOON HEH) in what would be one of the biggest protests in the country since its democratization about 30 years ago.

Police anticipate about 170,000 people to turn out Saturday near City Hall and an old palace gate, while the protest organizers estimate as much as a million participants.

It will be the latest of a wave of massive rallies against Park, whose presidency has been shaken by suspicion that she let a shadowy longtime confidante to manipulate power from behind the scenes.