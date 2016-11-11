Mexico offers $730,000 reward for Veracruz ex-governor

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government is offering a reward of 15 million pesos ($730,000) for information leading to the capture of the former governor of Veracruz state, who's accused of money laundering and organized crime.

Javier Duarte stepped down as governor Oct. 12, then disappeared.

The Attorney General's Office said Friday it wasn't able to locate him "despite the broad deployment of criminal investigation agents to arrest him."

Duarte belonged to the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party before he was stripped of his party rights in September.

The reward announcement comes one day after a former governor who belonged to the opposition National Action Party turned himself in to face corruption charges.