Motorcyclist killed after hitting back of wife's turning car

DILLINER, Pa. — Pennsylvania police say a motorcyclist who struck the back of his wife's turning car was thrown from his bike and killed.

Troopers from the Waynesburg barracks say 22-year-old James Nicklow was riding behind 37-year-old Rikki Nicklow's vehicle on Route 88 when he hit the left rear of her car as she was turning left onto another road.

Police say James Nicklow was thrown from the motorcycle and died at a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday in Dunkard Township. Police say the couple lived nearby.